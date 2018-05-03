

CTV Kitchener





A man who suffered a punctured lung after police took him to hospital was hurt because of his own actions, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found.

The man was taken to St. Marys Memorial Hospital in St. Marys on March 24 after OPP officers visited his home to check on him.

The SIU found that the 34-year-old man was in a hospital bed with his hands behind his back in handcuffs when he started to shuffle in the bed and fell of it, landing on medical equipment.

SIU director Tony Loparco says the man’s injury was due to his own actions and not those of police. As a result, the SIU investigation into the case has been terminated.