Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has ended its investigation into a deadly car crash in Norfolk County.

A 28-year-old man died in hospital eight days after the March 31 crash. His vehicle had hit a tree near the community of Courtland, about 10 kilometres east of Tillsonburg.

A police cruiser had been following the vehicle four minutes prior to the collision, but pulled over after being ordered to do so by a supervisor.

“The evidence is clear that no police officer was anywhere near the man at the time of his collision,” SIU director Tony Loparco said in announcing that the investigation had ceased.