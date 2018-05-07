Police actions did not contribute to the death of a man in a Kitchener home last spring, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has ruled.

The SIU says the 69-year-old man died of suicide, likely before or shortly after police arrived at his house.

Police were first called to the home on Tilley Court, near River Road and Lorraine Avenue, around 4 a.m. on April 4, 2017.

A woman in the home reported that the man had woken her up and told her to run for her life. She told police that she was concerned because the man was dealing with paranoia and other mental health issues, and may have had access to weapons.

There were approximately 30 rifles in the home, although the woman believed they were locked in a cabinet and the key had been given to a friend for safekeeping. Police had also been at the home the day before, at the woman’s request, to ensure that the guns were being stored properly.

On April 4, police attempted to reach the man by phone and via loudspeaker, although they never received a reply. Robots were sent into the house, but found their progress impeded. According to the SIU, the man had barricaded the front door and the rest of the house was “littered with debris and household items” as if it had been ransacked.

After about six hours, officers forced their way into the house and found the man lying on the living room floor, with a knife and a crossbow bolt sticking out of his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In his report on the incident, SIU director Tony Loparco found that there was no reason to believe any of the 27 police officers deployed to the scene contributed to the man’s death.

“No police officer at any point was ever successful in either making verbal or physical contact with the (man) and they cannot be held responsible for his actions,” Loparco wrote.

“It is clear … that the (man), possibly due to his paranoid state, felt compelled to take his own life.”

Two schools near Tilley Court were placed in hold and secure during the six-hour standoff, while the man’s neighbours were only allowed to leave their homes under police escort.