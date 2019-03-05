

CTV Kitchener





Racially charged social media posts that were being shared at Huron Heights Secondary School two weeks ago will not result in criminal charges.

Regional police say they spoke with those involved and opted to turn it into a learning lesson.

The Waterloo Regional District Schoolboard called the incident at the time inappropriate, disturbed and racially motivated.

CTV Kitchener was sent screenshots of several posts two weeks ago. Some included the use of a racial slur, a person wearing blackface and a photo of a male in what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood over his face.

“It makes me feel really offended, unsafe, and mostly disappointed,” said student Ugochi Taylor at the time. “Even a little scared.”

The school was able to identify those responsible, telling them to stay home indefinitely.

The board isn’t saying if, or what, disciplinary action was taken.

In a statement, regional police say they investigated and spoke with the students responsible to ensure all parties realized the insensitivity behind the post.

Students at the time said incidents like these should be used to promote multiculturalism at school.

The school board says it has inclusive programming, and that it’s working to create a youth engagement strategy.