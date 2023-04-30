Police no longer searching for missing 91-year-old Waterloo man

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is no longer searching for a missing 91-year-old man from Waterloo.

Police tweeted around 6:30 a.m. Sunday asking for the public's help finding a 91-year-old from the Lexington Road area of Waterloo. He was last seen around 4 a.m.

Around 10:40 a.m., WRPS tweeted there would be a 'significant police presence' in the area of Lexington and Davenport Roads as they search for the man. There was concern for his wellbeing.

On Monday morning, police told CTV News the missing man was found under 'other circumstances'. They say the incident is not considered suspicious and no further details will be provided.