Waterloo Regional Police say a witness was mistaken about a possible abduction in Kitchener.

They reported an altercation between a man and woman on Robert Ferrie Drive around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were told the woman attempted to flee and that’s when a black car pulled up and the driver got out. The two men allegedly forced the woman inside the car.

Police now say they’ve identified all the parties involved.

No charges have been laid.