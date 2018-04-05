

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a witness was mistaken about a possible abduction in Kitchener.

They reported an altercation between a man and woman on Robert Ferrie Drive around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were told the woman attempted to flee and that’s when a black car pulled up and the driver got out. The two men allegedly forced the woman inside the car.

Police now say they’ve identified all the parties involved.

During a canvass of the area in relation to this incident, the parties involved were located. All parties are known to each other and there is no evidence of any criminal offence. Thanks to everyone who assisted in this investigation. https://t.co/nquznlZZiN — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) April 5, 2018

No charges have been laid.