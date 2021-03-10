Advertisement
Police negotiating with man barricaded in Kitchener home
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 4:36PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, March 10, 2021 5:05PM EST
Police respond to a man barricaded in a Kitchener home (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're negotiating with a man barricaded inside a home in Kitchener.
They tweeted about the incident around 4:20 p.m., saying there was an increased police presence in the area of Harber Avenue.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.