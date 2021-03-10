Advertisement
Police negotiate with man barricaded in Kitchener home
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 4:36PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, March 10, 2021 6:50PM EST
Police respond to a man barricaded in a Kitchener home (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they were negotiating with a man barricaded inside a home in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
They tweeted about the incident around 4:20 p.m., saying there was an increased police presence in the area of Harber Avenue.
They sent out an update around 7 p.m. saying one male had been taken into custody.
Officials asked the public to avoid the area while they investigated.