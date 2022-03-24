Police make two more arrests in gun call investigation
Two more people have been arrested in connection to a gun call investigation in Kitchener.
On Nov. 29, 2021, a report was made to the Waterloo Regional Police Service about a person with a gun in the area of Rockcliffe Drive and Tartan Avenue.
They determined that there had been an altercation between several people and a gun was involved.
An 18-year-old man and a male youth were arrested on Dec. 3. Both were charged with occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present, and failure to comply with a release order.
On Thursday, police announced two more arrests.
They said a 19-year-old Kitchener man was taken into custody on Feb. 4. He's been charged with occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present, and failure to comply with a court order.
The other arrest was made on March 23.
Police said the 14-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
Ukraine accused Moscow on Friday of forcibly taking thousands of civilians from the shattered port city of Mariupol to Russia so that they can be used as 'hostages' to pressure Kyiv to give up.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances.
BlackRock says Russia's war in Ukraine is the end of globalization
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has ended globalization as we know it, says the head of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'
A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney's decision not to seek an indictment.
Ukraine uses facial recognition to identify dead Russian soldiers, minister says
Ukraine is using facial recognition software to identify the bodies of Russian soldiers killed in combat and to trace their families to inform them of their deaths, Ukraine's vice prime minister said.
Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit
Prince William has expressed his 'profound sorrow' for slavery during a visit to Jamaica, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain's role in the slave trade.
London
-
LHSC and St. Joe's reporting increases in staff members positive for COVID Thursday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a spike in staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
-
Ontario reports total of 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 patients in intensive care.
-
Person suffers burns, smoke inhalation following early morning fire in Sarnia, Ont.
One person was injured following a fire at a Sarnia triplex early Thursday morning.
Windsor
-
Man in his 80s dies, 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases,one additional death and 34 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
Lakeshore crews battle fully engulfed barn fire
Lakeshore firefighters responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Wednesday night.
-
Driver charged after vehicle hits moving train in Thamesville
Chatham-Kent police say a driver has been charged after a vehicle hit a moving train in Thamesville.
Barrie
-
Vehicle matching description in Huntsville missing man case located
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing its search for a missing person Thursday with the help of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.
-
Ontario grocer Farm Boy set to open in Barrie
Ontario grocer Farm Boy is opening its door in Barrie on March 31, the 44th location in the province.
-
Teens arrested after reports of vehicle break-ins in Bracebridge
Police arrested two teens accused of breaking into parked cars in Bracebridge in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle matching description in Huntsville missing man case located
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing its search for a missing person Thursday with the help of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.
-
NDP motion on northern health care voted down at Queen's Park
It was an afternoon full of passionate pleas by members of the Opposition at Queen's Park as Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath introduced her motion that she says would fix health care in the northern region.
-
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Ottawa
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera last year
New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King to appear in court
Pat King, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests in downtown Ottawa last month, will be back in court this afternoon.
-
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 patients in intensive care.
-
'Time for change': Toronto launching service to respond to mental health crisis calls
When a mental health crisis call comes in to 911 in certain parts of Toronto next month, a team typically consisting of two people such as a harm-reduction worker and a nurse, or an Indigenous elder and a de-escalation expert -- not police -- will be the first to respond.
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifies measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians
The Quebec government is clarifying the measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.
-
Quebec reports increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers
Quebec reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 28 on Thursday, the day after public health professionals said to expect a rise in patients in the coming weeks.
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
Atlantic
-
A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A weather system is expected to bring a mix of ice and snow to the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
-
Second meteor spotted in southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday
A second meteor was spotted over the southern Manitoba skies on Wednesday night.
-
Problems with Winnipeg police headquarters building still emerging, union says
Deficiencies continue to emerge in the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters building.
Calgary
-
Wastewater suggests COVID count climbing in Calgary as hospitalizations drop
Omicron is no longer the dominant strain in the province as hospitalizations drop in the latest update of COVID-19 numbers in Alberta
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau, NATO leaders hear plea from Zelensky for military support
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an urgent plea for military aid to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders, pointedly calling them out for failing to do everything possible to help his country.
-
Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Mavericks added to Calgary Stampede concert lineup
This year's Calgary Stampede musical lineup is starting to take shape with the addition of a July 10 concert featuring both Steve Earle & The Dukes and The Mavericks.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | EPS to talk rise in gun violence, weapons Thursday morning
The Edmonton Police Service is set to reveal more about recent shooting and firearms trends Thursday morning.
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
UCP leadership to be decided by mail-in ballot, Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver immigration conference to focus on Ukraine crisis
The crisis in Ukraine and the push to provide humanitarian aid to those fleeing the country will be centre stage in Vancouver Thursday.
-
Indignity to human remains charge filed against Kamloops lawyer as homicide investigation unfolds
A Kamloops lawyer has been charged with indignity to human remains as RCMP continue working on what began as a missing persons case and has since become a homicide investigation.
-
Permanent repairs to storm-damaged Coquihalla Highway expected by end of the year, province says
A key B.C. highway linking the Lower Mainland to the Interior that was damaged in a serious of storms last November will undergo permanent repairs this summer, the province announced Thursday.