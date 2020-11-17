KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a second man in relation to a shooting on Westwood Drive earlier this month as they continue to search for a third person.

On Friday, police arrested a 31-year-old man from Kitchener in relation to the shooting. He has been remanded into police custody and faces firearms-related charges.

This latest arrest comes after police arrested and charged a 23-year-old Kitchener man in relation to the shooting last week. That man was held for a bail hearing and faces several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

The shooting happened on Nov. 12 in the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road. Police said at the time that they believed it was a targeted incident and that no one was injured.

Officials are still looking to identify the man in a set of photos released out last week.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The names of the accused were not released by police.