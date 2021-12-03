BREAKING
Police make arrests, lay charges after gun call in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people in connection to a gun call in Kitchener on Monday.
Police say they received a report of someone with a gun in the area of Rockcliffe Drive and Tartan Avenue.
During an altercation between several people, police say a gun was brandished.
As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old man and a male youth were arrested on Wednesday.
Both have been charged with occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm is present and failure to comply with a release order.
The investigation is ongoing.