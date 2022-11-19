Police make arrests in connection to large youth fight in Kitchener

Two individuals have been charged in connection to a fight involving about 20 youth earlier this week in Kitchener.

On Saturday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported in a news release one youth and an 18-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the altercation on Nov. 16 in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen’s Boulevard.

According to WRPS, both accused are from Wilmot Township.

They have both been charged with a number of offences:

• Assault with a weapon

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• Carrying a concealed weapon

• Causing a disturbance

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.