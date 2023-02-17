Police make arrest in sexual assault investigation involving child and youth worker at Cambridge high school

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation involving a child and youth worker at a Cambridge high school.

Police say on Feb. 11, a youth reported they had been sexually assaulted by an adult they knew at a residence.

That set off a joint investigation by police and Family and Child Services of Waterloo Region that resulted in a 49-year-old Kitchener man being charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police did not identify the accused or the school the case is connected to.