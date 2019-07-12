Featured
Police make arrest in Kitchener store robbery
An image released by police in regard to a convenience store robbery on Victoria Street in Kitchener. Police have arrested a suspect. (July 12, 2019) (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 7:47AM EDT
A 20-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested in relation to a convenience store robbery.
Waterloo Regional Police tweeted Wednesday night that they made the arrest in regard to a robbery at a Circle K Store on Victoria Street in Kitchener.
In the tweet, investigators thanked the public for their assistance identifying the man.
Police were called to the store Tuesday around 2 a.m.
A man reportedly brandished a knife, demanded cash from an employee, and fled the scene.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident.