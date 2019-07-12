

CTV Kitchener





A 20-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested in relation to a convenience store robbery.

Waterloo Regional Police tweeted Wednesday night that they made the arrest in regard to a robbery at a Circle K Store on Victoria Street in Kitchener.

In the tweet, investigators thanked the public for their assistance identifying the man.

Police were called to the store Tuesday around 2 a.m.

A man reportedly brandished a knife, demanded cash from an employee, and fled the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.