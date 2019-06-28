

CTV Kitchener





West Grey Police have made an arrest almost a month after a fatal crash.

On May 29, a 36-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle on West Back Line, near Grey Road 12 and northwest of Flesherton.

He had serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he later died.

When emergency workers arrived on scene they also found an overturned Hummer in a ditch.

The driver of that vehicle, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police now say they have charged a 41-year-old Glenelg woman with criminal negligence causing death.

While no names have been released by police at the time of the crash they stated that they believed both the woman and man knew each other.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are still not known.