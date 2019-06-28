Featured
Police make arrest in fatal motorcycle collision
Police are calling the crash between the motorcycle and Hummer suspicious. (Source: West Grey Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 5:03PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 5:18PM EDT
West Grey Police have made an arrest almost a month after a fatal crash.
On May 29, a 36-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle on West Back Line, near Grey Road 12 and northwest of Flesherton.
He had serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he later died.
When emergency workers arrived on scene they also found an overturned Hummer in a ditch.
The driver of that vehicle, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police now say they have charged a 41-year-old Glenelg woman with criminal negligence causing death.
While no names have been released by police at the time of the crash they stated that they believed both the woman and man knew each other.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are still not known.