Police make arrest in connection to spray painted vehicles

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Waterloo for his alleged connection to several vehicles being spray painted.

Police said the vehicles were spray painted on Sunday, Aug. 21 in the Spruce Street area of Waterloo.

At the time, police said they were investigating a growing number of incidents after 14 vehicles were spray painted with graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols and writing.

The man has been charged with mischief under $5,000.