Police make arrest after weapons call at a Kitchener plaza

A Hamilton man was arrested Monday after police responded to a weapons call at a Kitchener shopping plaza.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said around 2 p.m. they were called to a disturbance involving a man with a gun at the Sunrise Centre, on the corner of Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South.

Officers later determined that the weapon was an airsoft gun.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said no one was hurt.