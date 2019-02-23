

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested after Waterloo Regional Police seized drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in Cambridge.

Police tweeted that they seized 40 grams of suspected fentanyl along with meth and cocaine with a street value of $15,500.

@WRPSToday South Core arrest a male with 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with meth and cocaine with a street value of $15,500 along with 4 grand in cash. #drugsoffthestreet #lovewhatyoudo @cityofcambridge #awesomepolicework pic.twitter.com/ktUN2zPXwY — Mike Haffner (@MHaffner_WRPS) February 22, 2019

Police also uncovered $4,000 in cash.