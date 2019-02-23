Featured
Police make arrest after seizing suspected fentanyl, meth and cocaine
Waterloo Regional Police tweeted this photo showing a drug seizure along with thousands of dollars in cash. (Source: Mike Haffner/ Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 12:46PM EST
A man has been arrested after Waterloo Regional Police seized drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in Cambridge.
Police tweeted that they seized 40 grams of suspected fentanyl along with meth and cocaine with a street value of $15,500.
@WRPSToday South Core arrest a male with 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, along with meth and cocaine with a street value of $15,500 along with 4 grand in cash. #drugsoffthestreet #lovewhatyoudo @cityofcambridge #awesomepolicework pic.twitter.com/ktUN2zPXwY— Mike Haffner (@MHaffner_WRPS) February 22, 2019
Police also uncovered $4,000 in cash.