Police make arrest after responding to Cambridge neighbourhood
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CAMBRIDGE -
An individual has been taken into custody after police responded to a Cambridge neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Waterloo regional police said there was a heavy police presence in the area of McNaughton Street and Oak Street for an investigation.
Shortly after, police reported an arrest was made in relation to a warrant from another police service.
There is no concern for public safety.
No further details have been given at this time.