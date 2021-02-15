KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a 27-year-old Hamilton man in connection to a hit and run with an ambulance that happened a month and a half ago.

Emergency crews were first called to the incident around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the area of King Street East and Fairview Avenue in Kitchener.

Officials say an ambulance was taking a patient to hospital when it was hit on the driver's side by another vehicle. While the ambulance reportedly stopped, the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

The ambulance driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the patient on board and paramedic in the back were not hurt.

The next day, police found the suspected vehicle involved in the collision.

In a Feb. 15 news release, over a month and a half after the incident, police reported an arrest of a 27-year-old man from Hamilton in relation to the incident.

He has been charged with dangerous operation, failing to stop after accident, and obstructing police.