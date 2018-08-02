

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police seized a variety of cannabis-infused items after executing a search warrant at a business in Cambridge Tuesday.

Police say teams executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a business on King Street East.

The business was identified as an illegal marijuana dispensary through complaints from the public.

A CDSA search warrant was executed at the same location on July 26, 2018 where vegetative marijuana, marijuana edibles, and cash were seized. Three employees were arrested on that date.

During the second search on Tuesday officers seized vegetative marijuana, cannabis oils, cannabis edibles, and cash. Three other employees, all from Hamilton, were arrested.