KITCHENER -- The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police are looking to speak with two people who offered assistance after a fatal boating incident on Conestogo Lake.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington County Road 11 in Mapleton Township just after 4 p.m. Sunday. According to police, 13-year-old Tania Yonan was on a boat in the water when she ended up in the lake. Investigators are still determining if she jumped or fell overboard. She was run over by a boat while in the water. The girl was unconscious when she was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they're looking to speak with two people who were operating personal watercraft and offered assistance at the scene of the incident.

Any other witnesses are also asked to come forward and contact them at 1-888-310-1122.