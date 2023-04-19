Police looking to identify two people in Wellington County retail theft

Wellington County OPP released security footage of an alleged retail theft on March 31. (OPP West Region/OPP_WR) Wellington County OPP released security footage of an alleged retail theft on March 31. (OPP West Region/OPP_WR)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver