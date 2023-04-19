Police looking to identify two people in Wellington County retail theft

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking to identify two people following a retail theft in Wellington County.

Police said on March 31, they were called to a theft at a business in Centre Wellington.

They said someone reported two people went into a retail store and stole about $3000 in products.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people seen in surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).