Police looking to identify two people in Wellington County retail theft
Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking to identify two people following a retail theft in Wellington County.
Police said on March 31, they were called to a theft at a business in Centre Wellington.
They said someone reported two people went into a retail store and stole about $3000 in products.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people seen in surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
Chinese panda on long-term loan to Thailand dies suddenly
A giant panda on long-term loan from China died in a zoo in northern Thailand on Wednesday, six months before she was due to return home, officials from the Chiang Mai Zoo said.
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both PQ members.
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
5 things to know for Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Picket lines for PSAC workers, the prime minister faces questions about a Jamaica vacation, and Fox avoids a high-profile trial. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | London police say one person has died after an early morning crash
One person has died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in London, according to police. Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue.
-
Councillors clash setting property tax rate target for city budget
The ink isn’t even dry on city council’s new strategic plan and already a budget battle is brewing over its cost to taxpayers.
-
Here are the five candidates council chose in police board selection do over
A council committee has chosen five finalists for an appointment to the London Police Services Board, including a pair of finalists from the first selection process.
Windsor
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Sunshine and warm temperatures are back
The forecast starts to rebound in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday with sunshine and a high of 15 C.
-
Jealous fight? Or self defence? Crown paints alternative view of deadly stabbing in Windsor
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is on trial for second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20, who was killed on June 15, 2021.
Barrie
-
Public consultations continue on new Muskoka hospital plans
Health officials in Muskoka are continuing their tour throughout the region, bringing their plans for future hospitals directly to residents.
-
Details emerge about ongoing firearms investigation in Barrie's west end
CTV News has learned more about the ongoing firearms investigation in Barrie.
-
Family and friends show support for Rob Sampson, accused of killing mother of 5
The trial of Rob Sampson, the former boyfriend of Tracy Reid, a mother of five who was found dead outside her home in Orillia in 2019, continues to unfold as family and longtime friends gather to show support for the accused killer.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how the strike by public service workers will impact federal services
Canadians are being told to expect some federal services will be delayed or cancelled as 155,000 federal workers begin strike action after talks between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government failed to produce an agreement.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City to provide update on response to LRT inquiry
City of Ottawa staff will be updating councillors and residents today on its action plan to respond to the public inquiry into Stage 1 of LRT.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines for the PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing.
Toronto
-
Toronto man 'baffled' after Air Canada says it had no record he ever boarded flight
A Toronto man was almost stuck in the United States after a 'highly rare occurrence' erased any record of his departing flight from Air Canada's system.
-
Woman killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle collision overnight in Toronto
A woman in her late 60s has died in a four-vehicle crash overnight in north Etobicoke.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
Montreal
-
Quebec intends to prohibit the sale of flavoured vape products
The Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced his intention to table regulation that would prohibit the sale of flavoured vaping products (other than tobacco flavour) in the coming weeks.
-
Here's where public-service workers are striking in Montreal
Picket lines sprung up at around 250 locations across Canada, including Montreal on Wednesday morning. There are five locations in and around Montreal where federal workers will be picketing until the afternoon.
-
Narcotics and cash seized in Montreal North home of arson suspect
Two weeks ago, Laval police arrested 31-year-old man Denis Rufino Mejia-Garcia in Montreal North on suspicion of being involved in arson attacks on merchants, and a search of his home led to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics worth more than $500,000, as well as cash considered to be proceeds of crime.
Atlantic
-
N.S. school support workers reach tentative agreement with centres for education
A tentative agreement has been reached between school support workers in Nova Scotia and regional centres for education in the province.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
Winnipeg
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Jets upset Golden Knights in NHL Playoffs opener
The Winnipeg Jets strike first in opening round of NHL Playoffs with a big win over the Golden Knights in Vegas.
-
Take a look inside the former Hudson's Bay building
The historic Hudson's Bay building has stood in downtown Winnipeg for nearly a century, and now work by the Southern Chiefs' Organization is underway to make sure it stands for another 100 years.
Calgary
-
'Like a second mother': Friends and patients mourn doctor killed in murder-suicide
Patients of a Calgary doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide are expressing their horror and grief upon learning of her death.
-
Shots fired near downtown Calgary parkade
Calgary police are investigating after they found evidence of shots being fired near a downtown parkade.
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Edmonton
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Proof of life, fear and failed repatriation for an Edmonton family
After two weeks of nightmarish silence, one Edmonton family finally received proof of life from their loved ones who disappeared from a detention camp in northeast Syria.
-
Edmonton proposes changes to Capital Line South LRT project to cut costs
The city is looking at scaling back plans for the Capital Line South LRT expansion as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, and labour costs.
Vancouver
-
Bypassing the closest hospital: Why the worst injuries aren’t treated in Surrey
When 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed on King George Boulevard last week, first responders took him nine kilometres away to New Westminster even though Surrey Memorial Hospital was less than four blocks away.
-
Etiquette consultant weighs in on parenting debate sparked by a Blue Jays pitcher
A Metro Vancouver etiquette consultant suggested that if a Blue Jays pitcher’s kids are old enough to feed themselves, then they are old enough to clean up their own mess.
-
First officer takes stand for inquest into death of Myles Gray
The first police officer to make contact with Myles Gray the day he died is also the first to take the stand in the BC Coroner’s inquest into the then 33-year-old man’s death.