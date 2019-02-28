Featured
Police looking to identify person after items stolen from apartment
A photo of a person in an apartment building. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:38PM EST
A person was seen milling around in an apartment building before allegedly stealing things and leaving.
Regional police are looking to identify the male in the attached photo in connection to this incident.
The incident reportedly happened on Feb. 20 at around 7 a.m. at a building in the area of Spruce Street and Hickory Street West in Waterloo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.