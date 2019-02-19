Featured
Police looking to identify men possibly connected to taxi driver assault
Police are looking to identify possible suspects connected to a taxi driver assault.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 4:38PM EST
Anyone able to identify the men pictured above, who may be connected to an assault of a taxi driver, isbeing asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.
On Jan. 4 around 2 a.m., police received a report of a taxi driver being assaulted by four males before they stole personal property.
The taxi was located by WRPS a few blocks away from the area of St. Leger and Guelph streets in Kitchener.
The driver was taken to hospital and treated with minor injuries.