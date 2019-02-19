

CTV Kitchener





Anyone able to identify the men pictured above, who may be connected to an assault of a taxi driver, isbeing asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.

On Jan. 4 around 2 a.m., police received a report of a taxi driver being assaulted by four males before they stole personal property.

The taxi was located by WRPS a few blocks away from the area of St. Leger and Guelph streets in Kitchener.

The driver was taken to hospital and treated with minor injuries.