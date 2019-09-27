

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A man who has allegedly been acting inappropriately in Guelph is the subject of a police investigation.

Officers say that a woman was walking down Eramosa Road on Thursday morning when she was passed by a man with a bike.

He was allegedly exposing himself as he passed.

Police say the man is described as a white man, about 35 years old with a medium build.

He was reportedly clean shaven with a round face, and stood around five feet eight inches.

The suspect was wearing black clothes, jacket and pants with a black beanie hat. His bicycle was also black.

Back in July, a woman was walking on Eramosa Road near Arthur Street at around 10:30 p.m.

In that case, an unknown male approached the victim while masturbating.

Police say he got to within two feet of her, but there was no contact.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Det. Sgt. Melanie Clark at the Guelph Police Service.

If you would rather stay anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-TIPS.