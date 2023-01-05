Police looking to identify man involved in early-morning Kitchener business break-in

Police have released images of a person they want to identify after a break and enter at a Kitchener business on Dec. 29.

Waterloo regional police are investigating the incident that happened at a store in the area of King Street East and Ottawa Street North.

Police said that at 5:10 a.m., a male broke into the business and confronted a store employee.

No physical injuries were reported and the suspect ran away.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.