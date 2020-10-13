KITCHENER -- Police say they are looking to identify and speak to a man after an alleged confrontation on a Kitchener trail on Thanksgiving.

The incident happened on the Spur Line Trail near Weber and Wilhelm Streets at around 7 a.m.

According to a news release, a man on a bicycle approached a couple on the trail and made xenophobic remarks as he rode past. He then allegedly stopped and confronted them, brandishing a knife in the process.

Looking to identify & speak with this male in connection to a hate-motivated incident. The male has been described as white, 50-60 years, 5’9, thin build, short white hair, wearing a brown plaid jacket, tan pants, dark boots, blue and grey plaid backpack, riding a mountain bike. https://t.co/oWwLmxHnzE pic.twitter.com/Qp3pk7JWQ5 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 14, 2020

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police have released a picture of the man, who is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old. He had a thin build and short white hair. He was wearing a brown plaid jacket, tan pants, dark boots, and had a blue and grey backpack. He was riding a mountain bike at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.