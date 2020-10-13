Advertisement
Police looking to identify man in connection to hate-motivated incident
Police are looking to identify this man in relation to an incident on Thanksgiving (Supplied: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
KITCHENER -- Police say they are looking to identify and speak to a man after an alleged confrontation on a Kitchener trail on Thanksgiving.
The incident happened on the Spur Line Trail near Weber and Wilhelm Streets at around 7 a.m.
According to a news release, a man on a bicycle approached a couple on the trail and made xenophobic remarks as he rode past. He then allegedly stopped and confronted them, brandishing a knife in the process.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
Police have released a picture of the man, who is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old. He had a thin build and short white hair. He was wearing a brown plaid jacket, tan pants, dark boots, and had a blue and grey backpack. He was riding a mountain bike at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.