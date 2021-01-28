KITCHENER -- Regional police are hoping to identify someone in connection to a pair of vehicles that were reportedly set on fire earlier this month.

According to police, the fires were set in the area of King Street West and Victoria Street South on Jan. 16 at around 3:30 a.m.

Two vehicles at the nearby U-Haul rental location were reportedly found engulfed in flames at the time.

Police said they believe the vehicles were intentionally set on fire, causing about $60,000-worth of damage.

On Thursday, officials released surveillance video taken from a nearby LRT stop that showed a person walking in the area. Police said they are looking to identify him after he was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.