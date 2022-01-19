Police looking to identify individuals involved in Waterloo stabbing
Police looking to identify two people connected to Waterloo stabbing. (@WRPSToday)
WATERLOO -
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a stabbing in Waterloo.
Regional police said on Jan. 12, they responded to a physical altercation between four people at University Avenue West and Phillip Street.
One man was stabbed in the altercation and taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
In a Twitter post, police released dash cam footage of the two people they're looking to identify.