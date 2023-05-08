Police looking to identify four suspects allegedly involved in break-and-enter: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several individuals believed to be connected to a break-and-enter in Waterloo last month.
Police said on April 21, around 3:45 a.m., four suspects broke into an apartment building on Sunview Street and stole personal property,
Police released images of the four people they are looking to identify, with three of them appearing to be wearing face coverings.
The photos appear to show the four people in the same hallway of a building.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
