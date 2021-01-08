KITCHENER -- Regional police are hoping to identify a driver and car that was seen in the area of a Christmas Eve car fire.

It happened at around 10 p.m. in the area of Westheights and Driftwood drives in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a car on fire. They later determined that it had been stolen.

On Jan. 8, police released a photo of a white sedan seen on a snowy night, saying they wanted to identify the driver of that vehicle, as well as its make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.