A physical altercation on a Grand River Transit bus has resulted in a serious injury.

Waterloo Regional Police were informed about the incident on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener around 5:30 p.m. on June 18.

A victim was reportedly assaulted repeatedly, which resulted in their serious injury.

Police are looking to identify and speak to the women in the photo above.

One woman is described as 5’5 tall with long brown hair, medium build, and wearing a black and red top.

The other woman is described as 5’4 tall with long brown hair, a thin build, and long nails.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.