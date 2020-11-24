KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking for an 84-year-old woman who has gone missing in Kitchener.

Minita Ingram was last seen leaving her home on Jerome Crescent at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In a tweet, police said they are concerned for her well-being due to current weather conditions.

They believe she's wearing a blue coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.