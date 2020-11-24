Advertisement
Police looking for woman last seen in Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 4:08PM EST
Minita Ingram was last seen on Nov. 24 in Kitchener (Supplied: Waterloo regional police)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are looking for an 84-year-old woman who has gone missing in Kitchener.
Minita Ingram was last seen leaving her home on Jerome Crescent at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In a tweet, police said they are concerned for her well-being due to current weather conditions.
They believe she's wearing a blue coat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.