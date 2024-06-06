Police looking for video after suspect kicks in window of parked vehicle in Listowel
Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for witnesses and security video after someone kicked in the window of a parked, unoccupied vehicle in Listowel.
Investigators said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. on May 26 in the Elma Street West area.
They said an unknown person in dark clothing walked up to the vehicle and broke the window. They believe they came from the Wallace Avenue South area and they may have been hurt during the incident.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy on Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Possible border strike looming as negotiations drag, union says
On the eve of a possible strike action at Canadian points of entry, a union spokesperson told CTVNews.ca they still don't have a deal.
How much will it cost Oilers fans to fly to Florida to see the Stanley Cup Final?
If an Oilers fan in Edmonton has the spare time, they can not only potentially witness their hockey heroes win and take a step closer to claiming puck glory, they can brag that they journeyed the longest distance between two NHL markets to do it.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23,000 hospital bill despite having travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Man charged in Gilgo Beach serial killings kept document used to 'blueprint' crimes, prosecutors say
The New York architect previously accused of killing four women and leaving their corpses scattered along a coastal highway was charged Thursday in the deaths of two more after prosecutors said they gathered new DNA evidence and found a computer document he had used to "blueprint" his crimes.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
'It's never too late': How to find money advice when struggling financially
One vexing thing about financial planning is that if you have lots of money, you can get advice for free, but if you don’t have much then it can be hard to find any help at all.
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 20-30 mm of rain today
-
LISTEN
LISTEN A powerful day at Juno Beach