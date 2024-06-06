Police looking for video after suspect kicks in window of parked vehicle in Listowel

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for witnesses and security video after someone kicked in the window of a parked, unoccupied vehicle in Listowel.

Investigators said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. on May 26 in the Elma Street West area.

They said an unknown person in dark clothing walked up to the vehicle and broke the window. They believe they came from the Wallace Avenue South area and they may have been hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact police.