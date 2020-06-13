WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police are looking for a vehicle they say ran into a police cruiser.

The call was put out to the public on Saturday around 9 a.m. for a black Subaru hatchback that was last seen on Marshall Street in Waterloo.

Police say the vehicle hit the cruiser after officers responded to the area for a suspicious vehicle call.

No officers were reported injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service.