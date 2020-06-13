Advertisement
Police looking for vehicle that reportedly struck a cruiser
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 2:05PM EDT
A police cruiser drives on Marshall Street in Waterloo after WRPS put out a notice saying they were looking for a vehicle that hit a cruiser at the location. (Johnny Mazza - CTV Kitchener) (June 13, 2020)
WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police are looking for a vehicle they say ran into a police cruiser.
The call was put out to the public on Saturday around 9 a.m. for a black Subaru hatchback that was last seen on Marshall Street in Waterloo.
Police say the vehicle hit the cruiser after officers responded to the area for a suspicious vehicle call.
No officers were reported injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service.