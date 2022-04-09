Police looking for vehicle reportedly involved in weapons incident

Waterloo regional police are searching for a vehicle they say was involved in a weapons incident in Cambridge.

Officers were called to business' parking lot in the area of Saltsman Drive and Maple Grove Road around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say one of the vehicles involved was a white, four-door BMW with tinted windows and an Ontario licence plate of CFWP 391.

They're asking anyone with surveillance footage from the area to contact them.