

CTV Kitchener





OPP in Norfolk County are investigating an unusual theft.

According to Police, on three separate occasions unknown parties went into the boys change room at the Simcoe Recreation Centre and stole underwear.

The latest incident happened on March 8, that’s when police became aware of the issue.

Two prior incidents went unreported to police.

No suspect description has been provided.

The Norfolk County OPP is investigating and looking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.