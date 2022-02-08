Police looking for two teens connected to Kitchener weapons investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident that put three Kitchener schools in hold and secure Monday afternoon.

Police say around 2 p.m., officers were called to the area of Weber St. E. and Edmond Rd. for a report of two individuals with a weapon.

The suspects fled on foot.

Sunnyside Public School, Rockway Collegiate and Franklin Public School were placed in hold and secure as a safety precaution. Police tweeted at 2:43 p.m. all hold and secures had been lifted.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to this incident, both described as teenaged males.

The first is described as a white male, approximately 15 years old, 5 feet tall, with a mustache and stocky build, and wearing a baseball cap and tan jacket.

The second person is described as brown male, 15 years old, 5 feet tall with a skinny build, wearing a blue and grey hoodie.

Waterloo regional police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.