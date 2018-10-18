

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are trying to track down two men after one of them was allegedly seen with a gun.

On Thursday night officers were called to an address on Connaught Street in Kitchener.

By the time they arrived on scene the men had fled.

The man who was allegedly carrying the firearm is described as black, 5’5 to 6 feet tall, with an average build and a beard. He was wearing a toque and a black vest over a grey sweater.

The second man was black and shorter than the other.

Police say a vehicle of interest was observed in the area at the time of the alleged incident.

It’s described as a white, newer model vehicle.

No one was injured.

Police do not believe there is a risk to public safety.