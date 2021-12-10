Police looking for two males in Waterloo stabbing investigation
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two males in a stabbing investigation. (@WRPSToday)
WATERLOO -
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of two people they want to identify in a stabbing investigation in Waterloo.
Officers responded to the area of King Street North and University Avenue East on Sep. 25 and found a 16-year-old male suffering minor injuries from a stab wound.
The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police released a picture Thursday showing two males they’re hoping to identify.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.