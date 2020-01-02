KITCHENER -- Police are looking for three suspects after a gas station robbery on Tuesday in Brantford.

Brant County OPP say it happened at the Husky gas station on Colborne Street East just before 9 p.m.

According to police, three men assaulted an employee at the gas station and took off with money and other merchandise.

The employee did not suffer any injuries.

Police say all three suspects fled the area on foot and were last seen heading eastbound when they got into a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black man, wearing a light coloured hat, a black long sleeve shirt, jogging pants, white sneakers and a light coloured jacket slung over his shoulder.

The second suspect is described as a black man, wearing a dark coloured and patterned jacket pulled up to this nose, with a cap, black pants and dark shoes.

The third suspect is described as a white man, wearing a dark jacket pulled up to his nose, dark track pants with three white stripes and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.