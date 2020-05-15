KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are searching for three men in connection to robbery at a pharmacy in Waterloo.

Officers responded to the incident around 7 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Millennium Boulevard and Oak Park Drive.

Three men dressed in black with their faces disguised demanded cash and prescription medication from employees, according to officials.

They reportedly fled in a vehicle that was waiting outside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.