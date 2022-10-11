Police looking for teens who allegedly set fire in Guelph park

Guelph police are looking for three teen boys who were seen fleeing what police called a “deliberately-set” fire in an east-end park.

In a media release, police said it happened Sunday evening. Emergency services were called for a brush fire at Eastview Community Park just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said the flames were spreading quickly and were close to catching trees on fire before being extinguished by firefighters.

A witness told police they saw three teenage boys leaving the area and fleeing in a vehicle.

They’re described as average height, with two wearing all black and a third wearing a red and black jacket.

The vehicle they fled in is described as a grey four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.