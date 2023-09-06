Police looking for teen missing from downtown Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Kitchener.

Zoey, 13, is described as five feet tall with a slim/athletic build and dark blonde hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a tank top, grey/black shorts, and running shoes. She was carrying a large black duffel bag.

Anyone with information about Zoey’s whereabouts is asked to call police.