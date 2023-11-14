KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for suspects who allegedly tried to break into Kitchener home

    Police have release this photo of four people they're trying to identify in connection to an alleged attempted break-in in Kitchener. (Submitted/Waterloo regional police) Police have release this photo of four people they're trying to identify in connection to an alleged attempted break-in in Kitchener. (Submitted/Waterloo regional police)

    Police have released pictures of four people who they want to identify in connection to what they say was an attempted break-in at Kitchener home.

    Waterloo regional police say on Friday Nov. 3, the group arrived at a residence in the area of Deer Ridge Court and Deer Ridge Crescent around 8:30 p.m.

    The suspects are believed to have entered the property through a backyard that backs onto a green space. Police say they did not get inside the home and left the area in an older model white sedan.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    Police have posted additional photos here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program

    A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News