Police looking for suspects who allegedly tried to break into Kitchener home

Police have released pictures of four people who they want to identify in connection to what they say was an attempted break-in at Kitchener home.

Waterloo regional police say on Friday Nov. 3, the group arrived at a residence in the area of Deer Ridge Court and Deer Ridge Crescent around 8:30 p.m.

The suspects are believed to have entered the property through a backyard that backs onto a green space. Police say they did not get inside the home and left the area in an older model white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police have posted additional photos here.