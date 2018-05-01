

Waterloo Regional police are searching for suspects after a man was robbed in Kitchener.

Police say they received a report around the noon hour Monday of a robbery in the Victoria Park area.

They say two men robbed another man of an unknown amount of money and then fled on foot towards Highland Road.

No one was injured in the incident.

The first man is described as white, in his teens, approximately 5’5’’ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a blue and black jacket, white hoodie with the hood up, grey sweatpants, and a ball cap.

The second suspect is described as white, in his teens, approximately 6 feet tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was wearing a black toque and black Adidas track suit.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.