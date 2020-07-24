Advertisement
Police looking for suspects after credit cards stolen
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 9:52PM EDT
Police are looking to identify these people in relation to a theft (Supplied: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they are looking to identify two people in relation to a credit card theft.
According to police, a person had their wallet stolen at a grocery store at 750 Ottawa Street South in Kitchener on July 19. The victim's credit card was used at a store nearby, police say.
Police are now looking to identify the two people in the above photo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.