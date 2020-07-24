KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they are looking to identify two people in relation to a credit card theft.

According to police, a person had their wallet stolen at a grocery store at 750 Ottawa Street South in Kitchener on July 19. The victim's credit card was used at a store nearby, police say.

Police are now looking to identify the two people in the above photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.