Police looking for suspect who allegedly used sledgehammer to break into Guelph business

Guelph police are investigating after they say a sledgehammer was used to break into a local business Thursday morning.

According to a media release issued by the Guelph Police Service, staff arrived to the business and found a glass door shattered. The store, located near Dawson Road and Speedvale Avenue West, also had the cash drawer missing from the register.

Police say the surveillance video showed a male approaching the business just before 7 a.m. and using the sledgehammer to smash the door.

He is described as white, wearing a light-coloured winter coat with the hood up, a black toque, light-coloured pants and dark gloves.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.