KITCHENER -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a woman's handbag in Waterloo earlier this month.

The incident happened on Feb. 10 in the area of King Street North around 4:45 p.m. Officials said the woman was walking through a parking lot when an unknown suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her bag.

She fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries as a result.

The suspect was last seen running through the parking lot and jumped the fence heading towards High Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.